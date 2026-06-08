Dr. Shuki Friedman, head of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Arutz Sheva summit in New York, and emphasized the organization's mission of strengthening Jewish resilience and prosperity in Israel and throughout the Diaspora.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Friedman noted the unique challenge of developing policy for the Jewish people, joking that while it is often said that two Jews have three opinions, JPPI serves as a rare institution dedicated to formulating strategic policy for the Jewish world. He said the institute's staff wake up every morning thinking about how to ensure the prosperity and resilience of the Jewish people, a mission he described as especially important during the current challenging period.

Dr. Friedman highlighted the importance of dialogue as one of the institute's central goals. He recalled a JPPI video depicting people approaching one another carrying chairs in a manner suggesting confrontation, only to sit down and engage in conversation. According to Dr. Friedman, the Jewish people's historic strength has been their ability to engage in vigorous debate while remaining united as a community.

Drawing on the tradition of Talmudic discourse, he noted that Jewish sages often held differing views yet continued learning and working together. He stressed that dialogue does not require agreement on every issue, but rather the willingness to engage in meaningful conversation. In a period marked by tensions both within Israeli society and between Israel and Jewish communities abroad, Dr. Friedman said one of JPPI's objectives is to encourage people to put down the metaphorical chairs and talk to one another.

Turning to Israel's relationship with the Diaspora, Dr. Friedman pointed to Israel's Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, adopted several years ago. He noted that for the first time in Israel's history, the state formally declared its responsibility to strengthen ties with Jewish communities worldwide and support Jewish identity outside Israel.

While relations between Israel and Diaspora communities have traditionally focused on support flowing toward Israel, Dr. Friedman argued that current realities require Israel to take greater responsibility for the welfare and future of Jewish communities abroad. He said the state should not only express concern but also invest meaningful resources in Jewish education and identity-building initiatives for Jews worldwide.

Dr. Friedman acknowledged that Israel is currently falling short of that goal. Despite the state's substantial budget, he said the portion allocated to supporting Jewish communities outside Israel remains marginal and should be increased significantly.

Addressing Israel's political climate, Dr. Friedman spoke about the challenges posed by election campaigns, which often intensify divisions and sharpen political differences. While acknowledging that election periods naturally create tension, he argued that politicians and citizens alike must keep in mind the day after the election.

According to Dr. Friedman, Israelis must remember that regardless of political outcomes, they will continue living together as one society. He warned against burning bridges during political battles and called for preserving and strengthening connections across ideological divides. Maintaining those relationships, he said, will be essential for building unity and establishing strong coalitions capable of addressing the country's future challenges.

Dr. Friedman's remarks concluded with a call for greater responsibility, dialogue, and investment in Jewish unity, both within Israel and across the global Jewish community.