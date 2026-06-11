Nissim Louk is the father of a family that was devastated by October 7, the day his daughter Shani HY"D was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists.

When those who spend their lives defending the Jewish people find themselves under attack, Jews everywhere pay attention.

As an Israeli father whose family was shattered by the horrors of October 7, I have watched with growing concern the reprehensible lawsuit filed against world-famous antisemitism-fighter Rabbi Shmuley Boteach by the Hotel Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Many ignorant Americans may see this as a dispute between a hotel and a guest.

Israelis certainly do not.

For many of us, the case has become something larger. It has become a symbol of the increasingly hostile environment faced by those who speak unapologetically in defense of Israel and the Jewish people.

The reason is simple.

We know Rabbi Shmuley, and after the brutal murder of our daughter Shani in the early morning hours of October 7, 2023, he reached to our family and became one of our closest and most comforting friends.

First, the horrible facts, as difficult as they are for a father to recount.

On the morning of October 7, 2023, the world changed for my family and me forever.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Hamas launched its unprecedented assault on southern Israel. Thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli communities as heavily armed terrorists crossed the border from Gaza by land, sea, and air. Their targets were not military bases alone. They targeted homes, families, schools, roads, and a music festival dedicated to peace.

Among the thousands of young people attending the Nova Music Festival near Kibbutz Re'im was 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, my beautiful and beloved daughter.

Like so many young people gathered there, Shani had come to celebrate life.

Instead, she found herself in the middle of one of the most barbaric terrorist attacks of the modern era.

As the attack unfolded in the early morning hours, Hamas terrorists stormed the festival grounds. Hundreds of young men and women were murdered. Others were raped, wounded, kidnapped, or forced to flee through fields and roads that quickly became killing grounds.

In the chaos and horror of those first hours, Shani was murdered.

What happened next would become one of the defining images not only of October 7 but of the entire twenty-first century struggle against terrorism.

Shortly after the attack, video footage and photographs emerged showing Hamas terrorists transporting Shani's exposed body in the back of a pickup truck through Gaza.

The images shocked the world and tore a hole in my heart that will never mend.

Many people who had previously viewed the conflict through the lens of politics suddenly confronted something much more visceral and undeniable.

This was not warfare.

This was not a battle between armies.

This was the public desecration of a murdered civilian.

Millions saw the footage.

Millions more saw the still photograph that would become one of the most recognizable images of the October 7 massacre.

For we who are Shani's family, however, the nightmare was only beginning.

For weeks after the attack, hope persisted that she might somehow still be alive.

Like countless Israeli families whose loved ones had disappeared during the massacre, we endured agonizing uncertainty.

Every phone call mattered.

Every rumor mattered.

Every fragment of information mattered.

The remote possibility that she might still be alive existed alongside the terrifying evidence already visible to the world.

Then, on October 30, 2023, Israeli authorities informed us definitively that Shani had been murdered.

A vibrant young woman who had gone to a music festival had become the most recognizable victim of the October 7 atrocities.

Yet even in death, Shani continued to tell a story.

Her image became a symbol.

Not because our family sought any kind of publicity.

But because the photograph captured the reality of October 7 in a way that statistics never could.

Numbers can numb.

Images cannot.

The image forced the world to confront what had happened.

It stripped away euphemisms.

It demolished moral equivalencies.

It exposed the nature of the massacre with brutal clarity.

Months later, the photograph became the subject of international discussion when it was included in an Associated Press photo portfolio covering the Israel-Hamas war that received one of the world's most prestigious journalism honors.

Predictably, controversy followed.

Some argued that the image should never have been celebrated in any way.

Others countered that journalism's purpose is precisely to document history, especially its darkest moments.

But I, as Shani's own father, supported its disclosure. As Jackie Kennedy famously said when she refused to change out of her pink suit splattered with the gore of her husband’s assassinated body in Dallas, I thought, “Let them see what they have done."

Rather than condemning the photograph's recognition, I defended it.

The image documented the truth.

It showed the world what happened.

Future generations would need evidence.

Future generations would need reminders.

Future generations would need proof.

The photograph was not important because it was unforgettable.

It was important because it was necessary.

History is often remembered through images.

The raising of the American flag at Iwo Jima.

The lone protester before the tanks in Tiananmen Square.

The falling man on September 11.

The liberation of Auschwitz.

The photograph of my daughter Shani Louk joined that tragic gallery.

Not because anyone wanted it there.

Because history placed it there.

The image became evidence not merely of a murder but of a worldview.

A worldview that celebrated the humiliation of innocent victims.

A worldview that viewed civilian suffering as a cause for celebration.

A worldview that the civilized world must never normalize and never forget.

Today, the name Shani Louk is known far beyond Israel.

It is known in Germany.

It is known in America.

It is known across Europe.

It is known wherever people followed the events of October 7.

Her story reminds us that terrorism is never abstract.

Its victims have names.

They have families.

They have dreams.

They have futures stolen from them.

Shani Louk was not a symbol when she woke up on the morning of October 7.

She was my daughter.

She was a sister.

A friend.

A young woman with her entire life ahead of her.

The terrorists who murdered her attempted to reduce her to a trophy.

Instead, the world came to know her name.

The photograph they created to glorify terror became one of the most powerful indictments of terror ever produced.

And that may ultimately be its greatest significance.

The image survives not as a testament to Hamas's power but as evidence of Hamas's depravity.

Long after the terrorists are gone, long after the slogans have faded, and long after the political arguments have ended, the photograph will remain.

A reminder.

A warning.

A witness.

And a permanent testament to a young woman whose life was stolen but whose memory now speaks to the conscience of the world.

And one of the pro-Israel activists who did the most to honor our daughter’s memory was Rabbi Shmuley. First, he organized a 1000-person event in New York City for a Torah dedicated to Shani whose last letters were written by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., while holding the scribe’s hand. Later he organized more memorials for Shani and wrote countless syndicated columns so that the world would never forget her name.

Shmuley, who has become family to us, has been one of the most visible defenders of Israel in the world. He has debated Israel’s enemies on television. He has challenged antisemites on university campuses. He has written books, articles, and speeches defending the Jewish state when many remained silent and afraid.

Whether Israelis agree with him on every issue is beside the point.

We know where he stands.

And we know that when Israel is attacked, Rabbi Shmuley is usually among the first to step forward and fight back.

Israelis know Rabbi Shmuley not because he is famous. They know him because he has spent decades standing up for them.

That is why so many Israelis were startled by the disgusting and despicable lawsuit arising from the Fontainebleau incident.

As countless millions witnessed in the video of the attack against him on the night of December 1st, 2024, Rabbi Shmuley was vilely attacked by an unhinged Islamist activist in the lobby of the hotel. The threatening statements made against him and soldiers of the IDF as “baby-killers" was sickening. Videos from the incident went viral around the world and generated substantial attention.

Unbelievably, instead of defending the Rabbi and taking action to protect him and other Jewish guests from violence, the hotel sued him to bankrupt and silence him.

But that is not the part of the story that has captured Israeli attention.

The part that has captured Israeli attention is what happened next.

Instead of fading away, the dispute escalated into a major lawsuit.

And many Israelis have found themselves asking a question that is impossible to ignore:

How did one of the world’s most prominent defenders of Israel end up fighting a legal battle after publicly speaking about what happened to him and what is happening to so many Jews around the world?

Even more mystifying to Israelis was our discovery that the owner of the hotel is actually Jewish and, even worse, the attorney who took and profited time the case is a kippa-wearing Orthodox Jew. If that isn’t shameful then the word has no meaning.

For many Israelis, that question matters as much as the underlying incident itself.

To understand why, one must understand the atmosphere in which Israelis have lived since October 7.

We watched our people butchered.

We watched families burned alive.

We watched young men and women hunted down at a music festival.

We watched elderly people dragged into Gaza.

We watched children kidnapped.

And we watched much of the world respond not with solidarity, but with excuses- and worse.

The result is that Israelis today are extraordinarily sensitive to signs of antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred.

What once might have seemed like isolated incidents now feel connected to something larger.

Because we have seen where hatred leads.

We have seen its final destination.

That is why incidents involving public defenders of Israel resonate so deeply.

They are not merely personal disputes.

They are viewed through the prism of a nation still bleeding from trauma.

Rabbi Shmuley’s connection to Israel is not theoretical.

Throughout the war he has spoken passionately on behalf of Israel’s right to defend itself. He has four children serving in the IDF including two in elite and dangerous combat units.

He has supported Israel’s soldiers.

He has comforted grieving families.

He has amplified the voices of victims.

He has stood beside those whose lives were destroyed by October 7.

Many Israelis remember that.

Many families remember that.

When Israel was under attack, Rabbi Shmuley did not disappear. He showed up.

That is why the Fontainebleau litigation has attracted attention far beyond Miami Beach.

People are asking what message is sent when someone who has dedicated decades to defending the Jewish people is targeted because of those views and then finds himself embroiled in years of litigation as he seeks to support his soldier-children living in Israel.

Some will say that the courts will decide whatever to be undisputed facts.

That is their role.

But public opinion is shaped by broader questions.

Questions about fairness.

Questions about accountability.

Questions about whether institutions take allegations of anti-Jewish hostility seriously.

And questions about whether advocates for Israel are increasingly expected to remain silent or be sued into bankruptcy.

The concern extends beyond one rabbi.

It extends beyond one hotel.

It extends beyond one lawsuit.

It touches a deeper anxiety felt by many Jews around the world.

The anxiety that speaking publicly in defense of Israel carries risks that did not exist before.

The anxiety that anti-Israel hostility is increasingly tolerated.

The anxiety that Jews are expected to accept treatment that would never be tolerated if directed at other minorities.

The issue is not only what happened. The issue is what happens to those who dare speak about it.

Many Israelis also see a painful irony.

Rabbi Shmuley has spent much of his career helping people.

Families.

Victims.

Students.

Communities.

He has been a public advocate for causes that often offered him little personal benefit.

The notion that such a figure would find himself at the center of a battle involving allegations of anti-Israel hostility strikes many Israelis as profoundly troubling.

And the public concern is deep, legitimate, and exactly what is being felt in Israel today.

Across Israel, many people are following this case.

Not because they are fascinated by litigation.

Not because they care about Miami Beach hotels.

But because they see something of themselves in the controversy.

They see the broader struggle against antisemitism.

They see the battle over Israel’s legitimacy.

They see the growing pressure placed upon those who defend the Jewish state.

And they wonder where it all leads.

When defenders of Israel come under fire, Israelis pay attention. When those defenders refuse to back down, Israelis respect it.

The Fontainebleau case will eventually be resolved.

Judges and juries will make their determinations.

Arguments will be heard.

Evidence will be examined.

The legal system will do its work.

But regardless of the outcome, one fact is already clear.

This dispute has become larger than the parties involved.

It has become a reflection of the fears, concerns, and anxieties of a Jewish people living in the shadow of October 7.

That is why Israelis are watching.

And that is why so many are watching with growing concern.