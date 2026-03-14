An explosion occurred early Saturday morning near a Jewish school in Amsterdam, causing minor damage but no injuries. Authorities said the blast happened when the school was empty, and no students or staff were present at the time.

According to local officials, the explosion damaged part of the building’s outer wall. The school is located in the residential Buitenveldert district in the southern part of the city.

Residents who heard the blast quickly alerted emergency services. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene and confirmed that no one had been harmed. Investigators are now reviewing security camera footage that reportedly shows a person placing an explosive device near the school shortly before the explosion.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the incident, describing it as a “cowardly act of aggression toward the Jewish community." She emphasized that the city must remain a place where Jewish residents can live safely. Prime Minister Rob Jetten also responded, saying there must be no place for antisemitism in the Netherlands.

Security had already been increased at Jewish institutions across the country following a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam the previous day.

After the explosion, Halsema said she understood the fear and anger felt by Jewish residents of Amsterdam, noting that they had been increasingly confronted with antisemitism in recent times.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, though they have not yet publicly identified a motive.

The attack comes amid broader concerns that Jewish and American communities worldwide could face threats following recent joint Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that antisemitism is surging in the Netherlands, citing the recent incidents in Amsterdam and Rotterdam as well as the attack on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam in November 2024. The ministry called on the Dutch government to take stronger action to combat antisemitism.