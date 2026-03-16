Late on Sunday night, the IDF conducted a precise strike and dismantled an aircraft used by the Supreme Leader of the Iranian terror regime at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

The aircraft was used by the late Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Iranian terror regime, additional senior officials and Iranian military personnel to advance military procurement and to manage coordination with axis countries through both domestic and international flights.

"The dismantling of the aircraft disrupts the Iranian regime leadership’s coordination capabilities with axis countries, its military force build-up efforts and it’s ability to rehabilitate its capabilities," the IDF explained. "As a result, another strategic asset of the regime has been degraded."

"The IDF will continue to operate to degrade any means used by the military forces of the Iranian terror regime across Iran."