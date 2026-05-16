The United States and Israel are making intensive preparations for the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran as early as next week, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

According to the report, this is the largest military buildup since the ceasefire went into effect.

US President Donald Trump returned from his visit to China while facing significant decisions regarding Iran.

It was also reported that the Pentagon is examining the possibility of renewing the military operation against Iran, which was halted when the ceasefire took effect.