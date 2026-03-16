תיעוד: צה"ל החל בתמרון ממוקד בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent days, IDF troops from the 91st Division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at enhancing the forward defense area.

This activity is part of broader defensive efforts to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture, which includes the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

"Prior to the troops’ entry into the area, the IDF conducted strikes using both artillery and the Israeli Air Force against numerous terrorist targets in order to mitigate threats in the operational environment," the IDF emphasized.

"At the same time, IDF soldiers continue to carry out defensive missions to protect Israeli communities in the Galilee.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the hostilities and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians."