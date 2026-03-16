MK Dr. Akram Hasson of the New Hope party, who lives in northern Israel, addressed the fighting against Iran and Hezbollah and its impact on residents of the north and Israeli citizens in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Sunday.

“We are responding very seriously. We are striking them everywhere, which is why the situation is less severe than before, but we are still in a state of war," he said.

Hasson added, “Ultimately, I believe we must be willing to pay a price in order to win and eliminate terrorism. Only then will we see a new Middle East."

When asked what he meant by “paying the price," Hasson replied, “Our children are not going to school, and many people are unable to go to work. Every family is paying a price, but that is what it means to be Israeli. We are the only country where, in times of emergency, all citizens become soldiers."

He emphasized that Israel’s primary objective is removing the threat from the north. “We must keep our goals clearly in mind - to eliminate Hezbollah. We cannot allow anyone in the north to threaten us again. Not from Syria, not from Lebanon, not from Iran, and not from the Houthis."

Hasson also commented on the situation in Lebanon, stressing that Israel is not fighting its civilian population. “The Lebanese government cannot do anything. We tried working with them. We are not fighting the people of Lebanon but the terror of Hezbollah, which receives funding and support from Iran."

He also responded to criticism from the opposition over the fact that the coalition is advancing legislation during wartime. “The opposition wants to undermine the government so it will fall. During war, we remain on guard and move forward with the budget. You cannot sustain the country, support Israeli citizens, and compensate them without having a budget in place."

Watch the Hebrew video:

