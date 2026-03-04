French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding what he described as a "very worrying" situation in Lebanon.

Macron stated that he reaffirmed the need for Hezbollah to immediately cease its attacks against Israel and beyond, warning that what he called a strategy of escalation constitutes a major mistake that endangers the entire region.

At the same time, Macron said he urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to preserve Lebanon’s territorial integrity and to refrain from launching a ground offensive. He stressed the importance of all parties returning to the ceasefire agreement.

The French president added that France will continue, together with its partners, to support the efforts of the Lebanese Armed Forces so that they can fully carry out their sovereign missions and put an end to the threat posed by Hezbollah.

Addressing what he described as a humanitarian emergency in southern Lebanon, Macron said France will take immediate initiatives to support displaced Lebanese civilians.

He concluded by emphasizing that France’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and its commitment to regional stability remain at the heart of its actions.