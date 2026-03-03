French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Tuesday from the Elysee Palace, as fighting continues following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

In his televised remarks, Macron announced that France would bolster its military presence in the region, including the deployment of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

“I have ordered the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, its air wing and its escorting frigates to head toward the Mediterranean," the President said.

He added that Rafale fighter jets, air defense systems and airborne radar capabilities had been dispatched to the region in recent hours. Additional air defense assets and the frigate Languedoc were sent toward Cyprus, where they are expected to operate off the coast.

Macron stated that France had intercepted drones “in legitimate defense" in the early hours of the conflict involving Israel, the US and Iran. He also confirmed that two French military bases were subjected to what he described as “limited strikes causing material damage."

Addressing the broader regional situation, Macron said Iran “bears primary responsibility for this situation," citing what he called a dangerous nuclear program, advanced ballistic capabilities and support for armed groups in neighboring countries. He further accused Tehran of having “once again, last January, given the order to fire on its own people."

While expressing understanding for the actions taken by the US and Israel, Macron said the military operations had been conducted “outside the framework of international law." He stressed that France, together with Germany and the United Kingdom, is calling for a rapid halt to the strikes and a return to diplomatic negotiations, stating that “a lasting peace in the region will only be achieved through renewed diplomatic talks."

“Our responsibility is to act to protect our country, ensure the security of our citizens and defend our national interests," Macron said.

He announced reinforced security measures at French military installations and embassies across the region, where approximately 400,000 French nationals reside. France is organizing repatriation flights for those wishing to return, beginning with the most vulnerable. “Two initial flights will arrive in Paris this evening," he noted.

Macron also referred to the expansion of hostilities into Lebanon, warning that further escalation would be “a dangerous escalation and a strategic mistake." He said that Hezbollah must “immediately cease all strikes," and called on Israel to respect Lebanese territory and its integrity.

Citing the impact of the conflict on global trade, Macron noted that the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed and that roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the waterway. He added that the Suez Canal and the Red Sea are also under strain.

“We are taking the initiative to build a coalition to assemble the means, including military resources, to restore and secure traffic along these maritime routes essential to the global economy," he said.

“Many things remain unstable," Macron concluded, “but France remains a power that protects its people, committed to peace, reliable, predictable and determined."