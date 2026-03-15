French President Emmanuel Macron posted a message in Hebrew on the social network X criticizing Israel over its strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and calling for the attack to stop.

In the tweet, Macron wrote that he had held talks with senior Lebanese officials: “Yesterday I held talks with President Aoun, with Prime Minister Salam, and with Parliament Speaker Berri. Every possible step must be taken to prevent Lebanon from descending into chaos. Hezbollah must immediately stop the dangerous escalation it is leading."

Macron later called on Israel to halt its military action, writing: “Israel must abandon a large-scale attack and stop the massive strikes, while hundreds of thousands of people have already fled the bombardments. The government of Lebanon has expressed its willingness to hold direct talks with Israel. All components of the state must be represented in these talks."

He added: “Israel must seize this opportunity, open discussions and bring about a ceasefire, find a sustainable solution, and allow the Lebanese authorities to fulfill their commitments for the sovereignty of Lebanon. France is ready to help hold these discussions and host them in Paris."

Responding to the tweet was Dutch right-wing leader and Israel supporter Geert Wilders, who wrote a one-word reply in Hebrew: “Coward."