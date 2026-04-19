US President Donald Trump on Saturday lavished praise on Israel, writing on Truth Social that Israel has been a “great ally" of the United States.

“Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America," Trump wrote.

“They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!" added the President.

His post comes following what appeared to be a scolding of Israel on Friday, when Trump hinted that he forced Israel to cave to Iran's demand to end the fighting in Lebanon.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!" he wrote.

Axios later reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team found out about Trump's Lebanon comments in the media and were caught off guard. Following that, aides began scrambling to understand whether the US had changed course.

After Axios asked the White House for a comment, a US official clarified Trump's remarks.

"The President's ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel clearly states that Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets but preserves its right to self-defense against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks," the US official said.