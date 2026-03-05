מרדף בעוספיא: רוכב נעצר דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers yesterday arrested a motorcyclist in Isfiya after he was caught driving in a manner that endangered other road users and attempted to flee from police.

The incident occurred during Border Police governance operations in the local council area of Isfiya in the Haifa District, where forces are conducting activity aimed at combating criminal offenses and dangerous behavior on the roads.

During a patrol, officers noticed a motorcyclist riding dangerously. When they signaled him to stop, the rider attempted to escape, prompting a brief pursuit before he was apprehended by the forces.

A search of the suspect and his belongings uncovered a substance suspected to be narcotics. Additional checks revealed that he was driving without a valid license and despite being legally disqualified from driving.

The suspect was taken for further questioning at the Nesher police station. He was issued a court summons, and the motorcycle he was riding was impounded by police.