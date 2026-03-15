Prof. Fania Oz-Salzberger, a historian from the University of Haifa, announced her intention to initiate legal proceedings following an extensive smear campaign spread against her over the past 24 hours.

According to the false reports, which circulated on Telegram channels and social media, Prof. Oz-Salzberger had allegedly been arrested on suspicion of serious espionage on behalf of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The fabricated posts, which included her photograph, claimed that she was a “history professor from the University of Haifa suspected of attempting to establish contact with Hezbollah agents in order to provide information about Unit 100. Police have opened an investigation. The suspect is under house arrest."

Prof. Oz-Salzberger categorically denied the allegations, stating: “Nothing of the sort ever happened. I did not pass classified materials about Unit 100 to Hezbollah. I was not questioned, I was not arrested, and I am certainly not under house arrest. I have never even encountered a traffic police officer."

She added sarcastically: “I’m a professor of history, not a spy in my spare time - and why exactly would Hezbollah be interested in Unit 100?"

According to her, the reports appeared, among other places, on the Rotter forum, where they remained visible for hours and gained significant exposure. Due to the severity of the accusations, the professor said she decided not to ignore the matter:

“The fake news spread about me requires a legal battle for the public good. I am already working on it with excellent people. If we file a lawsuit and obtain compensation, I will ensure the funds go to worthy public causes. Thank you for the support - we are strong and responding to the poison machine."