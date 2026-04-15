The Shin Bet and Northern District Police’s central unit revealed today (Wednesday) a serious espionage affair: Shomou Abu Abed, an Israeli citizen and resident of Nazareth, was arrested in March on suspicion of committing serious security offenses on behalf of an Iranian agent.

According to the statement, beginning in October, the suspect maintained contact with a foreign agent and carried out numerous security-related tasks in exchange for financial payment. Among the missions she performed: photographing sensitive security sites in Israel, IDF bases, and the Haifa oil refineries, as well as transferring information about an Israeli citizen who is a former member of the security establishment.

The investigation revealed that Shomou carried out the assignments despite already suspecting in the early stages of the relationship that she was being operated by an Iranian agent. She received payment for the tasks through a digital wallet, which investigators were able to locate and seize, uncovering hundreds of dollars she had received for the security-related activity.

Today, an indictment was filed against Shomou along with a request for her detention until the end of legal proceedings by the Nazareth District Court. The charges attributed to her include contact with agents from an enemy state and carrying out missions under their direction.

Security officials noted that in recent years, and especially since Operation Rising Lion, there has been a significant increase in efforts by Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit and operate Israeli citizens within Israel. This case joins a series of espionage incidents uncovered in recent months.

The Israel Security Agency and Israel Police reiterated their warning to citizens and residents of the State of Israel against maintaining contact with foreign agents from enemy states or unidentified parties, and certainly against carrying out missions for them in exchange for payment or any other reason.

“Beyond the severe damage to state security, those who involve themselves in such activity risk criminal prosecution and severe punishment," security officials emphasized. “Israel’s security agencies will continue to act to detect and thwart terror and espionage activity and will work to bring all those involved to justice to the fullest extent."