צה"ל סיכל מחבלים חמושים בדרום הרצועה דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Saturday, as part of the IDF’s activity to clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist in the Rafah area.

The terrorist opened fire at IDF troops, who responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist.

No IDF injuries were reported.

In addition, on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated two armed Hamas terrorists in the Khan Yunis area who posed a threat to IDF forces.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF warned.