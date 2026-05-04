IDF troops on Sunday eliminated a terrorist from the Beit Lahia Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The terrorist was identified approaching IDF troops in the area of the Yellow line, posing an imminent threat, and was eliminated in order to remove the threat.

Subsequent intelligence analysis determined that the terrorist had been involved in launching rockets toward the State of Israel throughout the war.

In an additional incident on Monday, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who approached the area of the Yellow Line and IDF troops, posing an imminent threat.

Following the identification and in order to remove the threat, the troops eliminated the terrorist.

The IDF stressed that its "troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."