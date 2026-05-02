In several incidents earlier on Saturday, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified four terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.​

Following the identification, the troops fired toward the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," a military statement warned.