The IDF on Friday identified Hezbollah terrorists carrying rockets into a weapon storage facility in the Al-Majadel area in southern Lebanon.

In a matter of minutes, the Israeli Air Force struck the warehouse and eliminated the terrorists.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime," a statement read. "The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the citizens of the State of Israel."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the IDF completed several additional waves of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

Additional command centers established by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Beirut were struck and destroyed by the IDF. This included Hezbollah command centers from which terrorists operated to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and its residents.

Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF has struck approximately 110 Hezbollah command centers, and IDF strikes in Lebanon have severely damaged the organization’s command and control capabilities, its financial situation, and the weapons in its possession.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embeds its infrastructure within the civilian population across Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "This is another example of the organization’s cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians for its terrorist activities."

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

"The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to the residents of the State of Israel."