Reserve troops from the IDF's 226th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, are operating south of the Forward Defense Line to prevent a direct threat to the communities in northern Israel.

During activity, the troops located a booby-trapped pit belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, containing an explosive device weighing approximately 900 kilograms, intended to harm troops operating in the area.

In an additional activity, the troops located a position belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization containing a stockpile of mortar shells and rockets intended to harm Israeli civilians and troops operating in the area.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against threats to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and is acting in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the IDF stressed in a statement.

The booby-trapped pit IDF spokesperson

IDF: Earlier this week (Monday), IDF soldiers identified two Hezbollah terrorists in the area in which the soldiers are operating, south of the Forward Defense Line, posing an imminent threat. Shortly after, the Israeli Air Force, guided by the soldiers, eliminated the terrorists.

As part of an activity in the area over the past 24 hours, IDF soldiers located and confiscated numerous weapons, including firearms, grenades, magazines, missiles, and military equipment belonging to Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF continues to operate in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon.

The weapons cache discovered IDF spokesperson