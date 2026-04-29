Multiple hostile aircraft infiltrated Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday morning, as the Hezbollah terror group continues violating a US-declared ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon.

Following sirens in Avivim, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a UAV that was launched from Lebanon prior to its crossing into Israeli territory, the IDF confirmed.

"In an additional incident a short while ago, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon," the IDF added. "The results of the interception are under review."

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. These incidents constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

Shortly afterwards, the IDF reported: "Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded in the area of Metula, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review."

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."