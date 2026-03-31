IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir recently hosted the Commander of US CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper. As part of the visit, the commanders discussed the importance of cooperation between the militaries in the campaign against Iran and coordinated the next steps.

During the visit, the commanders spoke about the importance of cooperation between the two militaries in the operation against the Iranian regime and coordinated the next steps.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for the achievements of the joint operations and emphasized that the cooperation between the two militaries is unprecedented and essential.

Zamir stated: “The IDF and the United States Armed Forces operate based on shared interests and values, fighting shoulder to shoulder - we are true partners. Through synchronized and coordinated action, together we are striking the Iranian terror regime and making it both strategically isolated and weaker than it has ever been before. I maintain close, daily contact with my close partners in the United States Armed Forces as part of the execution of the operation. There is a shared interest here - a commitment to removing an existential threat from Israel and from the entire region."

"These are historic days, which were planned with precision. Our intelligence, aerial defense, logistics and additional units are operating day and night together with their counterparts in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Israeli Air Force and the United States Air Force are operating together and enabling the pace of our progress and the depth of the impact we have achieved. We’re not stopping, and in the coming days we will continue to expand our achievements and weaken the Iranian regime," he said.

Zamir continued: "The strategic partnership with our ally is a tremendous source of strength and its level is unprecedented in this operation. I am in daily contact with the Commander of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper. He is a brilliant commander - I couldn’t ask for more than his brave partnership."

"The Iranian regime’s axis of terror is beginning to collapse, and we will continue to strike until our objectives are reached. I would like to express my deep appreciation for the determined and courageous actions of the United States Armed Forces and the strong coordination that has been formed between us," the Chief of Staff concluded.