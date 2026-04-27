The United States said on Sunday night that its two-week maritime blockade targeting Iran has already prevented dozens of vessels from reaching Iranian ports.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on social media that American forces had blocked the movement of 38 ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian harbors.

“American forces have directed 38 ships to turn around, or return to port," the statement said.

CENTCOM did not specify where the vessels were intercepted or ordered to reverse course.

The announcement comes amid an escalating US pressure campaign against Tehran’s maritime trade and shipping activity.

The US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz officially began two weeks ago. President Donald Trump announced the blockade after delegations from Iran and the United States held extended negotiations in Islamabad but failed to produce an agreement.

Last week, CENTCOM seized an Iranian ship which attempted to violate the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted the ship, M/V Touska, as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Trump announced last Tuesday that due to the division in Iran, the ceasefire in Iran would be extended for an unspecified amount of time, to allow the leadership time to submit a proposal for a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made clear that the US naval blockade will remain in place until an Iranian proposal is submitted.