The Lebanese army announced that an Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over Beirut containing QR codes that, according to them, lead to electronic contact channels of an Israeli intelligence unit responsible for recruiting agents.

The statement said that the codes lead to communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and that the intent is to contact civilians to recruit them for intelligence activities.

The Lebanese army warned civilians against scanning the codes or clicking on the links included in the leaflets.

The statement added that this action could, according to them, pose legal and security risks for civilians. It also claimed there is a possibility of harm to mobile phones, including device intrusion and access to personal information.