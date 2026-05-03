Lebanese media are reporting that the Lebanese Armed Forces have deployed troops in Beirut's Dahieh suburb after masked men fired in the air during a funeral for terrorists in the Hezbollah stronghold.

According to the reports, the heavy weapons fire included RPG rockets.

Video from the incident shows Hezbollah supporters confronting Lebanese army forces, chanting: "Zionist, Zionist… Nawaf Salam is a Zionist."

According to LBCI, a military force is pursuing the perpetrators at this moment through the streets of the suburbs to apprehend them, while the funeral procession continues.