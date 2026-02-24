The Arizona House of Representatives today approved House Resolution 2002 and House Concurrent Resolution 2047, legislation sponsored by State Representative David Livingston affirming Israel's sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and directing Arizona to use historically accurate terminology in official state communications.

The resolutions recognize the historical, biblical, and legal legitimacy of Judea and Samaria and formally reject the term "West Bank," which was imposed during Jordan's illegal occupation of the territory from 1948 to 1967. The measures advanced with bipartisan support following approval by the House Appropriations Committee last week.

"Today, the Arizona House chose accuracy over polities," Representative Livingston said. "Judea and Samaria are not invented terms and they are not negotiable facts. They are central to Jewish history, faith, and national identity, and Arizona will not participate in language meant to deny that truth."

The resolutions also recognize the importance of Judea and Samaria to Israel's security and to United States interests in preventing terrorist-controlled territory from emerging in the region. Representative Livingston thanked members of the House for supporting the resolutions and for standing firmly against efforts to rewrite the historical and legal record.

"This vote shows that respect for history still matters," Representative Livingston said. "Arizona stands with Israel, speaks plainly about the facts, and refuses to bend to political pressure."

Israeli Consul General Israel Bachar released a statement applauding the decision.

HR 2002 was adopted upon passage by the House. HCR 2047 now goes to the Arizona Senate for adoption.