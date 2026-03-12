איתור הפעוטות שנחטפו מאשדוד דוברות המשטרה

Detectives from the Judea and Samaria District's Hebron Station found two sisters on Thursday after their father kidnapped them from Ashdod and took them to Judea and Samaria. The two were found in the village of Beit Awwa, west of Hebron.

The incident began when the Ashdod Police Station received a report of violence between a couple in the city. During the incident, the suspect, aged 31, took his two daughters, aged three and one year, and fled with them to Judea and Samaria.

Upon receiving the report, the police began rapid investigative and intelligence activities to locate the vehicle and the suspect. As part of the activity, officers blocked roads in the Judea area and collected intelligence in real time.

The information led the Hebron Station detectives, assisted by IDF soldiers from the Judah Brigade, to the village of Beit Awwa. The forces located the suspect in one of the homes in the village, together with the two children, who were found safe.

The detectives arrested the suspect and took the two girls in their mother's car, and they will be returned to her. The suspect will be taken for questioning at the Ashdod Police Station.