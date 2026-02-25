A right-wing activist from Har Hebron, who was arrested about a month ago and ordered removed from Judea and Samaria, was summoned for questioning on Wednesday. Following the interrogation, administrative restrictions were imposed on him by Central Command chief Avi Bluth.

Under the decision, the activist was issued an administrative order barring him from leaving the boundaries of his town, as well as an order requiring electronic monitoring. He refused to comply with the latter and declined to wear the electronic bracelet.

As a result of his refusal, he was questioned again on suspicion of violating a lawful order related to the monitoring device.

Attorney Moshe Polski, who represents the suspect on behalf of the Honenu organization, sharply criticized the use of administrative measures. “Once again we are witnessing outrageous conduct by law enforcement authorities," Polski said. “Not only do they issue an administrative detention order against a settler, a draconian procedure that offers no real opportunity to defend against the allegations, but the authorities, the ISA, and the Central Command commander go even further by seeking to impose electronic monitoring. This is reminiscent of dark and communist regimes."

Polski added that his client “categorically refused the bracelet," arguing that forcing electronic monitoring on an individual is completely illegal. He said courts have previously noted that it is improper to compel citizens to submit to administrative electronic restraints, yet, he claimed, law enforcement authorities continue to misuse such measures.