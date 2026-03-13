IDF Arabic spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, announced that the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike last night, directed by Military Intelligence, eliminating Murtada Hussein Srour, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s aerial unit (127), in the area of the Lebanese University in Beirut.

“The terrorist Murtada Hussein Srour operated under the Hezbollah terrorist organization and served as a leading figure and a central source of knowledge in the field of weapons production within the terrorist organization," the IDF Spokesperson stated.

“In addition, Murtada was the brother of the terrorist Mohammed Hussein Srour, commander of Hezbollah’s aerial unit who was eliminated during Operation ‘Northern Arrows’."

“Beyond his activities in Hezbollah, he was employed as a lecturer in chemistry at the Lebanese University in Beirut. In addition to him, there are many other operatives who, alongside their activities in Hezbollah as key figures in the production sphere, are employed as lecturers at various universities in Lebanon."

It was further stated that “the weapons production elements of the Hezbollah terrorist organization operate at various locations throughout Lebanese territory in order to increase the organization’s independence in supplying its weapons. Hezbollah systematically takes control of civilian areas across the State of Lebanon in order to carry out terrorist activities, while embedding its operatives and commanders within the civilian environment."