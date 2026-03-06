IDF hits Hezbollah and IRGC command centers in Beirut IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Air Force on Friday completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in the Dahieh suburb in Beirut.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the targets struck included an IRGC Air Force command center, a command center used by the Hezbollah Navy unit, a command center used by Hezbollah’s financial unit, and a command center used by Hezbollah's Operating Council.

The IDF further noted that the command centers struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to plan and execute attacks on the State of Israel and its residents.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah following the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terrorist regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to be caused to the residents of the State of Israel," the IDF said, adding, “The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate any threat posed to Israeli civilians."

The statement also noted that prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Over 500 targets have been struck in Lebanon since the start of operation “Roaring Lion".

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)