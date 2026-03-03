On Monday, the Israeli Navy conducted an intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut and eliminated Reza Khuza'i , the head of Hezbollah's weapons build-up and the Chief of Staff of the Lebanon Corps in the Iranian Quds Force.

"Khuza'i served as the right-hand man of the Lebanon Corps Commander and was considered a key actor in the buildup of Hezbollah's capabilities," the IDF said. "He was responsible for the communication between the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Iranian regime, in particular, ensuring that Iranian supplies met the needs of Hezbollah."

"As part of his role, he led extensive efforts in the Lebanon corps of the Hezbollah terror organization, including building up the military capability and equipment of Hezbollah and the implementation of the capacity building plans and rehabilitation of the terrorist organization after Operation Northern Arrow."

The IDF added that, "Khuza'I also played a key role in the smuggling of weapons from Iran into Lebanon and oversaw Hezbollah weapons manufacturing programs on Lebanese soil.

"The IDF is operating with determination against Hezbollah following its decision to deliberately attack Israel under the direction of the Iranian terrorist regime."