בעיצומה של המלחמה: הפרלמנט הגרמני אירח 150 רבנים מכל אירופה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

One hundred and fifty rabbis from across Europe gathered today at the parliament in Berlin, at a special event hosted by the German authorities.

The rabbis, representing a wide range of communities and traditions across Europe, convened as part of a special conference of the Conference of European Rabbis and at the invitation of Berlin’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal. They sat around long tables beneath the modern glass dome of the Reichstag Building, where discussions focused on the challenges facing Jewish communities across the continent - including rising antisemitism, support for the people of Israel during the war, and strengthening Jewish education and outreach to younger generations.

“To gather here in the German Bundestag, 80 years after the Holocaust, is not something to be taken for granted," Rabbi Teichtal said with emotion. “Germany is sending a clear and resolute message of support for the Jewish people. At the same time, it reflects the continued rebirth of the Jewish people and the flourishing of Jewish life in Germany in general, and in Berlin in particular."

The event was seen as especially symbolic against the backdrop of the war in Israel and the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Europe. Many participants noted that hosting the gathering in the German parliament itself serves as “a powerful declaration of opposition to hatred and support for Jewish communities throughout Europe."

Earlier in the day, the rabbis visited the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin.

“‘Am Yisrael Chai’ is not just a slogan," Rabbi Teichtal said. “All these rabbis - who successfully lead their communities across Europe and who stand here today - are the best answer to the Nazis, the greatest light of the Jewish people’s continuity."