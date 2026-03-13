IAF strikes regime targets in 3 cities IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli Air Force, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, completed a series of extensive and dramatic strikes deep inside Iranian territory over the past 24 hours.

The operation, a significant step in intensifying the assault on the Ayatollah regime, focused on three key power centers: the capital Tehran, Shiraz in the south, and Ahvaz in the west.

One of the most significant strikes took place in Shiraz, in southern Iran. Israeli fighter jets destroyed a fortified underground facility used by the terrorist regime for the production and storage of ballistic missiles. According to intelligence, these missiles were intended for direct launch toward Israeli cities in the near future.

In the capital Tehran, key bases of Iran’s air defense system were targeted, along with strategic sites for the production of critical missile components and defense systems. This strike aimed to deprive the regime of its ability to protect its sensitive facilities and expose them to future attacks.

Meanwhile, in Ahvaz in the west of the country, central command centers of the Revolutionary Guards and internal security forces were bombed.

The IDF emphasizes that these were active command centers where dozens of soldiers were present at the time, involved in planning and carrying out terrorist activities against Israel and regional countries. The central coordination command center between Iranian security bodies in the region was also completely destroyed.