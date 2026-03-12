Iranian regime television on Thursday broadcast the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei's first message since his appointment

The message was not delivered by Khamenei himself, but was instead read by a narrator on the backdrop of an archive photo of the leader, who has still not made a public appearance.

The message stated that Iran will not cease avenging those it referred to as "shahids" (martyrs), especially the "shahids of the school in Minab." In addition, it was stated in the name of Khamenei that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed.

The new leader has not been seen in public since the war with Israel and the United States began. During the strike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba was injured.

According to foreign reports, the injuries included a broken foot, a bruise around his left eye, and cuts on his face. The injuries also limited his ability to move.