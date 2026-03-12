Representatives of religious minorities in the Iranian Parliament have released a joint declaration regarding the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader after the elimination of his father and predecessor, Ali.

The representatives expressed condolences for the "martyrdom of the wise leader of the Islamic Revolution," and declared allegiance to the new Ayatollah.

Homayoun Sameh, the Jewish representative in parliament, published a statement reading: "The holy flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran was passed to the hands of our holy leader, and amidst the fire and blood, he became a soother for the hearts of admirers."

The statement praised the new leader: "He carries the heavy load of leadership on his shoulders. For many years, he was dedicated and faithful to the character and path of our holy leader and learned leadership and persistence from his father, a tireless warrior. 'Congratulations' is not a term that can properly describe the condition of our burned hearts."

"We are, on the one hand, mourning that wise old man who gave his life for our dear land, Iran, and his blood has watered the strong tree of the regime, and on the other hand, we are happy for the worthy and courageous choice of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the correct and supreme leader.

"Therefore, we, the representatives of the religious minorities in the Islamic Republic parliament, on our behalf and on behalf of the religious communities, congratulate this worthy decision and affirm our allegiance to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement concludes.