Cross-border inheritance and US accounts can create unexpected complications for Americans living in Israel.

Accessing brokerage accounts, IRAs, and other retirement assets after a death often requires more than a will or account statements. Authority to act, beneficiary designations, probate procedures, and financial institution rules can slow asset transfers and create confusion for families managing estates across two countries.

Estate planning for cross-border families involves coordination between US investment accounts, inheritance procedures, and potential tax reporting obligations in both the United States and Israel. Updating documentation, confirming beneficiary structures, and maintaining organized account records can help reduce delays and provide clarity when families need to manage inherited assets.

Key takeaways: