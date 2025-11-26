Bear markets and market downturns can shake investor confidence, but they don’t have to derail your financial plan. Market drops are a natural part of investing - and for Americans living in Israel with US brokerage or IRA accounts, knowing how to respond calmly can protect your long-term goals.
This episode breaks down what bear markets really are, why emotional reactions can hurt returns, and how to stay steady when the headlines scream panic.
Key Takeaways:
- Bear markets are temporary phases in a normal investing cycle
- Fear-based decisions often lead to selling low and missing recoveries
- A strong emergency fund helps prevent panic-selling during volatility
- Consistent, disciplined investing builds resilience through downturns