Retirement is supposed to be your golden years, not a financial minefield. Yet too many people make mistakes that chip away at their savings and peace of mind.

Skipping estate planning, helping kids a little too much, grabbing Social Security too early, or falling for scams can all put your hard-earned retirement at risk. The good news? With the right strategy, you can steer clear of these traps.

This episode breaks down the most common retirement pitfalls and shows how cross-border families in Israel with US brokerage and IRA accounts can stay protected. With a mix of practical planning and a dose of patience, you’ll discover how to keep more of your money working for you - and less of it slipping away.

Key Takeaways: