Financial communication between couples often breaks down long before the numbers ever do. That’s because every financial decision is shaped by three powerful influences: your past, your present, and your vision for the future.

Developed by BatSheva Goldstein, the FinancialDate™ Discussion Cards are a simple yet powerful tool that sparks meaningful money conversations, helping couples align their goals, uncover emotional triggers, and plan together more effectively.

This episode explores how couples can improve their money communication, reduce conflict, and make clearer investment decisions. Learn how to turn financial tension into understanding and how one deck of cards can transform your approach to money.

Key Takeaways: