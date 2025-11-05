Annuities promise stability and guaranteed income, but for Americans living in Israel, they can quickly become a financial trap.

Complex contracts, long lock-in periods, and high fees often make these insurance products far less flexible than they appear. And when cross-border tax rules enter the picture, what seems like a safe, “guaranteed” investment in the US can create major complications overseas.

This episode unpacks how annuities really work, why they often don’t fit cross-border investors, and what alternative strategies can provide steady income with greater control. Learn what to watch for in the fine print, how to identify red flags, and how to build a more reliable retirement plan that aligns with your goals in Israel.

Key Takeaways: