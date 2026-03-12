The IDF has eliminated the Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" southern Lebanon unit commander in southern Lebanon, a military statement confirmed.

So far, over 100 terrorists were eliminated, and more than 60 'Radwan Force' command and control centers were dismantled

Last Saturday in a strike in the Harouf area, the IDF targeted Abu Ali Riyan, the commander of the 'Radwan Force' unit in southern Lebanon.

Riyan was the Radwan Force Combat Commander in southern Lebanon. He was the central figure responsible for coordinating operations, recruiting operatives, and managing its weapon supply chain.

"The Radwan Force unit, which is responsible for Hezbollah's raids and serves as a central offensive and propaganda tool for the organization, has been a core target of the IDF's efforts to further degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stated. "In addition to the elimination of senior commanders in the Radwan Force unit, over 100 terrorists have been eliminated, and over 60 unit command centers have been dismantled."

"The IDF is operating with force and determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a result of the terrorist organization's decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel."