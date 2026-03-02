The Israeli police have opened an investigation into allegations that a user on the Polymarket betting site won millions of shekels after betting with astonishing accuracy on the dates of sensitive IDF strikes.

According to Amit Segal, the user, magamyman, exhibited a method that raised serious questions among intelligence officials.

On Saturday at 7:33 a.m., shortly before the operation was revealed, the gambler significantly raised his wager that the strike would begin that day. By 8:11, he had already won $200,000.

In addition, the user bet precisely on the date of the Israeli strikes on Iran in October 2024. He even went as far as to bet against strikes on the days prior, indicating complete confidence in the scheduled date.

The gambler also managed to predict with high precision Israeli moves after the fall of the Assad Regime.

After numerous substantial wins, the user changed their name, apparently to avoid being tracked.

The most disturbing part of the report is that an Air Force official noticed the issue a few weeks ago, but "all outreach to the defense establishment was ignored," Segal revealed.

"On the other hand, maybe it's just someone with a lot of money to waste on gambling, and they have extraordinary luck or talent reading coffee grounds."