Doron Lavi, head of development in the Israel Police Bomb Disposal Unit, showed Arutz Sheva - Israel Naional News fragments of Iranian ballistic missiles that were collected after launches toward Israel.

Speaking at one of the unit’s facilities, Lavi explained that some fragments are initially brought to the site for collection and documentation before being transferred to police research centers throughout the country.

According to Lavi, certain Iranian missiles contain warheads filled not with a single large explosive charge but with dozens of smaller submunitions. “Each submunition weighs about 20 kilograms, of which roughly two kilograms is explosive material," he said.

He noted that some Iranian missiles carry between 50 and 100 such submunitions, while other types contain a large single explosive charge designed to detonate in one location and cause extensive destruction - as was seen in the impact in Beit Shemesh.

Lavi explained that warheads containing submunitions open at high altitude and disperse the smaller bombs across a wide area. “When the warhead opens, it creates a cloud of submunitions falling toward the ground," he said. “They can spread over an area of more than ten kilometers and strike almost simultaneously, resulting in dozens of small explosions across a large area. It is also impossible to predict exactly where each submunition will land."

Lavi warned that unexploded submunitions pose a severe danger. “If these submunitions are found lying on the ground and have not detonated, it means they are still armed," he said. “Moving them is extremely dangerous, because even a small movement could activate the fuze."

He urged the public not to touch any suspicious objects or missile fragments. “Do not touch them, keep your distance and call the police center at 100," Lavi said, emphasizing that Israel Police bomb disposal experts are the only authority permitted to handle such ammunition.

He also stressed the importance of following instructions from the Israel Home Front Command during missile alerts. “Entering a shelter is effective protection," he said. “Even if these bombs strike near a protected room or shelter, they will not penetrate it. Anyone who remains in protected spaces and follows Home Front Command instructions is fully protected."

During the tour, Lavi also pointed to parts of a ballistic missile engine, including large fuel tanks. He explained that the tanks contain hazardous materials such as acids and hydrazine rather than conventional vehicle fuel.

“These substances are extremely dangerous to touch or inhale and can cause severe burns," he said. “When tanks fall from the sky we cannot know whether they still contain material, so people must keep away and report them to the police."

Even empty tanks, he added, remain dangerous. After separating from the missile at high altitude, they fall from great heights and accelerate to high speeds before impact. “Their impact on the ground can be destructive and may cause serious injury or death," Lavi said, though he emphasized that protected rooms and shelters can withstand such impacts.

Lavi said the Israel Police bomb disposal unit has been working around the clock since the beginning of the war to ensure that unexploded remnants of Iranian weapons do not harm civilians.

“We entered this campaign prepared, with knowledge, experience, determination and strong mental resilience," he said. “Our teams operate day and night to protect the citizens of Israel and will continue to do so as long as necessary."

He added that the unit has not been caught off guard by the weapons encountered so far. “We were not surprised by the munitions that reached here," Lavi said. “We have the knowledge, experience and tools needed to deal with any remnants of Iranian weapons. Our greatest advantage is the accumulated knowledge we have built over the years."