צפו: האזעקה לא הפסיקה את שמחת החתונה באדיבות משפחות שאקי ואליפור

The Shaki and Alifor families on Wednesday night celebrated the wedding of their children, Orian and Amit, in Jerusalem, refusing to let missile threats from the north and Iran disrupt the building of their new home.

The wedding was originally planned as a large event with 600 guests, but the security situation dictated a different reality. As a result, only 50 family members and close friends attended the event due to restrictions.

During the evening, a siren sounded in Jerusalem. The celebrants didn't lose their morale, quickly moved to a shelter, and continued the celebration and dancing inside the protected space.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, the families shared their feelings, saying, "They try to destroy homes, and we are building. The groom was drafted on the first Shabbat (Sabbath) at the start of the war, but the couple decided not to postpone the wedding."