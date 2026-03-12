As part of the waves of strikes completed in the past days in Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck an additional Iranian nuclear program site.

The ‘Taleghan’ compound was utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons.

In recent years, the compound was utilized to develop advanced explosives and to conduct sensitive experiments as part of the ‘AMAD’ project, the covert nuclear weapon development program in the 2000s.

During Operation Rising Lion, the IDF has operated systematically against knowledge centers and infrastructure related to the Iranian nuclear weapon program in order to eliminate the emerging existential threat to the State of Israel. Despite the significant damage inflicted on the program, the Iranian regime has continued efforts to advance and develop capabilities required for the development of a nuclear weapon.

As such, the IDF has recently identified that the regime has taken steps to rehabilitate the compound after it was struck in October 2024.

"The strike on the ‘Talghan’ compound joins other strikes related to eliminating the Iranian nuclear weapon threat, including the March 3, 2026 strike on the ‘Minzadehei’ compound," the IDF explained in a statement.

"The strike is a part of the series of operations carried out throughout Operation Rising Lion aimed at further damaging the Iranian terrorist regime’s nuclear aspirations."