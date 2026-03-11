While the nation’s attention is focused on Operation Roaring Lion deep inside Iran, residents along Israel’s northern "confrontation line" continue to endure a daily war of attrition.

Tamira Lang, a resident of Metula and a member of the local emergency response squad, on Wednesday morning shared her difficult experiences in an interview with Kan Moreshet, describing the long months of fighting under the threat of Hezbollah anti-tank missiles and surveillance.

"It’s hard to describe the situation on the scale of normal reality," said Lang, who remained in the community throughout the period. "We were like ducks in a shooting range. While the campaign was focused on Gaza, Metula absorbed daily fire from all of Hezbollah’s arsenal, sometimes with the feeling that there wasn’t a sufficient response."

Lang described a reality in which the veteran northern town has effectively become a battlefield: "Metula has no day and no night. The nights are sleepless and the days are chaotic. The time to reach a protected area is zero seconds - when the siren sounds, you already have to be inside."

According to her, the most tangible threat is Hezbollah’s precision anti-tank missiles, because "it means they are watching you, getting close enough to launch and seeing everything. When they hit - it's unpleasant, to say the least."

One of the most troubling figures she raised concerns the community’s resilience. According to Lang, only about half of the residents have returned to the town after evacuation, and the internal breakdown is even more severe. "Among the long-time residents, only about 36 percent returned. The rest are new families."

"The children have no regular frameworks and stay at home, and we have to explain the sounds of gunfire to them. We are living inside a war movie - you hear both Hezbollah firing at us and our forces responding."

Criticizing Israel's political leadership, she said, "First of all, I would like to hear from them. Even if the truth isn’t pleasant, the residents need a briefing and an explanation for why things are unfolding this way. There needs to be communication between the people and their leaders so we can understand the magnitude of this moment and not break."

Lang concluded her interview by warning that without a strategic change on the ground, the future of communities in northern Israel could be in danger.

"The houses here are about 200 meters from the border," she explained. "You can’t raise children like this. If there isn’t a buffer zone to protect the residents of the Galilee, people simply won’t stay here."