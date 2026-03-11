US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Wednesday before leaving the White House for Cincinnati and discussed the ongoing joint Israeli-US offensive against the Iranian regime.

Trump declared that "we're doing something that nobody ever thought was possible to do. Our military is the best; it's the most powerful in the world, and they're hitting them very hard. This is 47 years of abuse - and killing lots of people."

The President told the press that while the US and Israel have eliminated Iran's navy, air force, anti-aircraft apparatus, and leaders, "We could do a lot worse."

According to the President, "We're leaving certain things, which if we do, and we could take them out by this afternoon, in fact, within an hour, they will never be able to build that country back."

He added: "We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet."

Despite Iranian threats on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump encouraged oil companies to continue using the shipping lane. "We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night. We're up to boat number 60. I didn't realize they had such a big navy. I would say it was big and ineffective. Just about all of their navy is gone, on the bottom of the sea," he claimed.

Asked about the situation in Lebanon, the President declared, "We love Lebanon. We love the people of Lebanon. We've gotta get rid of Hezbollah, it has been a disaster for many years."

Trump also criticized the Spanish government for its lack of cooperation with the operation against Iran. "They're not cooperating at all. I think they've been very bad. We may cut off trade with Spain. They've been very bad to NATO. They don't want to pay their fair share, and they've been that way for many years.