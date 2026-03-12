מטוסים איראניים מושמדים על הקרקע CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday night released new footage showing the extent of damage to the Iranian Air Force under the Ayatollah regime.

The video, shared on the official US military social media accounts, shows the moments of impact from precision missiles hitting three Iranian aircraft on the ground.

The footage shows the aircraft bursting into flames within seconds, as part of a broader effort to neutralize Iran's response capabilities.

Along with the video, CENTCOM issued a strong statement: "The Iranian regime is losing air capability day by day. U.S. forces aren’t just defending against Iranian threats, we are methodically dismantling them."