US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that US forces in the Middle East had shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The incident comes a day after CENTCOM said its forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf neighbors.

The statement added that Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after CENTCOM shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. It further said that “the attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. US forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks."

“Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," said CENTCOM, which added that its forces remain vigilant and postured to continue responding to unwarranted Iranian aggression in self-defense.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port on the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement, CENTCOM said its forces enforced blockade measures against Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island.