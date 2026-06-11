India announced on Thursday morning that three of its citizens were killed in a US strike on Tuesday night on an oil tanker that attempted to transport oil from Iran in violation of the ongoing blockade.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," India's Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, stated.

The Minister added that "this is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that a US aircraft fired precision munitions into the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello's engine room as it transited the Gulf of Oman. The military says the action was taken after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.

There were 24 Indian nationals on board, of which 21 were rescued.

CENTCOM says its forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.

Earlier in the week, the US struck the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex tanker as it attempted to reach an Iranian port. An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces.

This vessel was also crewed by Indian citizens, all 24 of whom were rescued by Oman.