So now we had the American response to the downing of a US Army Apache attack helicopter.

It was quick in coming.

Clearly, successful “negotiations" with a lying regime that is corrupt, and evil to the core, was not even a distant possibility, even for the master of the “art of the deal"! This is not business, this is EVIL, pure unadulterated evil!

In two days the Ayatollah massacred 30-40,000 of his own unarmed people and interestingly enough the world was not up in arms! Perhaps because it was not Israel!

Perhaps because it can be expected.

This regime is brutal and obviously can’t be trusted with any “deal"!

47 years was enough time to surround Israel with their proxy supporters, those most ruthless savages.

In Lebanon, in Gaza, in Yemen, in Syria and my guess, dormant savage cells in every major city globally. Not to mention the infiltration of refugees to every western country that would take them, and throughout the universities of the west as well. This is a well orchestrated operation, better known as “jihad"!

So now perhaps we are at the finish line. The straits of Hormuz are strangling the global economy, not just Iran's. The supply chain is starting to take effect. Shortages beginning to be felt in the lack of items and the increase in prices for existing goods. It’s untenable to the west which has lost belief in its credo. And need we mention the cost of fuel? And, the loss of value in the US dollar. So much less buying power.

And a one day war? What exactly is that?

And now with Trump’s “response"? That too will not go unchecked. Will it be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

Truth is nobody really knows.

NOBODY!

The more I listen to the analysts, the more I think that we are all analysts. Everyone entitled to their opinion. But, to their credit, the more honest ones will admit, the situation is mostly unpredictable.

And maybe that too can be a strategy. The situation takes on an air of surrealism. There are just too many unknowns, so our minds can only imagine endless scenarios.

Time will tell. Each day a new adventure.

And it is almost summer…and we are blessed with endless sunshine. Very grateful for that and for the richness and color infused in nature, as everything in full bloom.

And, nowhere else I would rather be. I like my view from front row center